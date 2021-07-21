ContainersEurope

Lomar Shipping buys five Hapag-Lloyd boxships

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 21, 2021
UK owner Lomar Shipping has acquired five boxships from Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd.

The company has snapped up five 3,237 teu vessels that Hapag-Lloyd has had trading on its North Europe – US east coast route. All of the vessels have been chartered back to the Hamburg-based liner.

The sister ships Charleston Express, which is being renamed Velika Express, Yorktown Express (Mirador Express) and Washington Express (Sounion Trader) have already been delivered.

The remaining two ships, Philadelphia Express will be renamed Spartel Trader and St. Louis Express will be renamed Antibes Express in August.

The company operates a fleet of over 80 container vessels, bulk carriers, chemical and product tankers.

Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

