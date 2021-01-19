ContainersEurope

Lomar swoops for NSC boxship pair

UK owner Lomar Shipping has acquired 2010-built 2,872 teu boxship pair Angol and Angeles from Germany’s NSC Schifffahrtsgesellschaft.

Brokers are reporting the enbloc deal for a total of $20m, with VesselsValue indicating a total fair market value of over $29m for the two ships.

NSC now has six ships committed for sale according to VesselsValue, leaving it with a diverse fleet of 19 ships when the sales are all completed.

Lomar Shipping operates a fleet of over 80 container vessels, bulk carriers, chemical and product tankers.

