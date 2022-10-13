Lomar taps Macquarie to refinance tanker fleet acquired from Carl Büttner

UK-based diversified owner Lomar Shipping has secured a $86m loan from Australian lender Macquarie Group for the refinancing of six vessels it took over following the acquisition of Bremen-based Carl Büttner.

The deal, which was the first transaction between the maritime subsidiary of New York-based Libra Group and Macquarie, has seen the refinancing of four 2019/2020-built 38,000 dwt chemical product tankers and a pair of older 24,000 dwt vessels.

The Nicholas Georgiou-led Lomar entered into preliminary discussions with Carl Büttner in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the final agreement between the groups was reached in early 2022. The takeover of the 166-year-old company was recently finalised at an enterprise value of close to $160m.