Lomar’s CEO dies, aged 56

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 28, 2020
Achim Boehme, the CEO of Lomar Shipping, died from cancer over the weekend, aged 56, at his home in Bremen.

Achim joined Lomar’s management team as CFO in early 2010 following an earlier career in German ship finance. Promoted to CEO that same year, he had overall responsibility for the company’s management, strategy and development. He was also general manager of Lomar Deutschland/Germany.

Nicholas Georgiou, COO of Lomar, commented: “We are absolutely devastated to confirm this news and offer our deepest sympathy to his devoted family. Our colleagues at Lomar and our parent company, the Libra Group, will miss his immense wisdom, his charm and his ever-present dry wit. Achim’s passing leaves a massive void among all of us who knew and worked with him. The global shipping industry has lost a great leader and innovator who still had so very much to give.”

No CEO replacement has been announced yet. 

Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

