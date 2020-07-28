Lomar’s CEO dies, aged 56

Achim Boehme, the CEO of Lomar Shipping, died from cancer over the weekend, aged 56, at his home in Bremen.

Achim joined Lomar’s management team as CFO in early 2010 following an earlier career in German ship finance. Promoted to CEO that same year, he had overall responsibility for the company’s management, strategy and development. He was also general manager of Lomar Deutschland/Germany.

Nicholas Georgiou, COO of Lomar, commented: “We are absolutely devastated to confirm this news and offer our deepest sympathy to his devoted family. Our colleagues at Lomar and our parent company, the Libra Group, will miss his immense wisdom, his charm and his ever-present dry wit. Achim’s passing leaves a massive void among all of us who knew and worked with him. The global shipping industry has lost a great leader and innovator who still had so very much to give.”

No CEO replacement has been announced yet.