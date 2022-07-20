Lomar’s Manos Kouligkas steps up to lead Libra Group

New York-based Libra Group has appointed Manos Kouligkas as its new chief executive, a move that will see the current chairman and CEO, George Logothetis, take the role of executive chairman.

Kouligkas, most recently chief financial officer of Libra’s UK-based diversified owner Lomar Shipping, will assume his new position on October 3, 2022. His promotion within Libra was announced in May this year when Lomar appointed Dennis Psachos as its new finance chief, but no further details were disclosed at the time.

“This is a pivotal moment for our group, and the natural next step as we create a corporate structure that aims to support the highest levels of operational excellence. Manos is a proven leader and we are extremely proud that he joins our executive team as CEO during this transformative time,” said Logothetis.

Before joining Lomar, Kouligkas was CFO at Odysea Carriers, after serving in various financial roles at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company and Ernst & Young.

“The Libra Group is focused on growing responsibly and operating companies that are critical to global prosperity, mobility, and sustainability,” said Kouligkas. “I am deeply honored to be stepping into this role.”

In addition to Kouligkas’ appointment, Nicholas Logothetis, currently an executive board member, will assume with immediate effect an expanded role as the vice chairman of the Libra board.

“The addition of Manos has long been in the works, and is one of many announcements that reflect the future focus of our Group,” he said.

Libra Group was launched in 2003 as the parent company of Lomar and has since grown into a global ecosystem comprised of 20 subsidiaries and 10 nonprofit organisations that span six continents.