London tipped to land ZIM IPO

Israeli container shipping company ZIM is considering an overseas initial public offering, Israeli news website Globes reported yesterday. The carrier has declined to confirm the speculation.

Globes reported the IPO was likely to be held in either London or New York.

Three foreign banks have reportedly been hired to help with the IPO, which will value the Eli Glickman-led company at $750m.

Idan Ofer’s Kenon Holdings is among the leading shareholders in the company, which is the world’s 11th largest liner company with 302,530 slots in its box fleet.