ContainersEuropeFinance and InsuranceMiddle East

London tipped to land ZIM IPO

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 25, 2020
0 41 Less than a minute

Israeli container shipping company ZIM is considering an overseas initial public offering, Israeli news website Globes reported yesterday. The carrier has declined to confirm the speculation.

Globes reported the IPO was likely to be held in either London or New York.

Three foreign banks have reportedly been hired to help with the IPO, which will value the Eli Glickman-led company at $750m.

Idan Ofer’s Kenon Holdings is among the leading shareholders in the company, which is the world’s 11th largest liner company with 302,530 slots in its box fleet.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close