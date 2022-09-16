AmericasPorts and Logistics
Long Beach dockworkers charged with health care fraud
Seven Port of Long Beach dockworkers are among nine people charged this week for an alleged health care fraud, which included submitting more than $2m claims to their union’s health insurance plan, much of which was to pay for sexual services. The charges could result in jail times of up to 12 years.
Sara Victoria — who prosecutors described as the “conspiracy’s ringleader” – owned three wellness centres in California, which as well as offering chiropractic services and acupuncture treatments, also provided sexual services, according to the Department of Justice.