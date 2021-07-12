Longchamp commits to greener transatlantic shipping with Neoline

French luxury leather goods company Longchamp has signed up for compatriot Neoline’s new sail-powered vessels to reduce emissions on its transatlantic shipping.

On the Montoir de Bretagne – Baltimore line, Longchamp has committed to entrusting Neoline with the transportation of at least 50% of its annual volume of containers between France and the US from the start of the service scheduled for the first half of 2024. The deal includes the possibility of increasing the share of freight after the first test phase.

Jean Zanuttini, president of Neoline Développement, stated: “This agreement with a prestigious local player will also allow them to load in a port closer to their production sites. In addition, it reinforces the vocation of our ship to be an ambassador of the best French know-how.”

According to Nantes-based Neoline, at a commercial speed of 11 knots, 136 m sailing cargo ships propelled by the wind will allow a reduction of up to 90% of the emissions of shipping compared to a conventional vessel of the same size operating at 15 knots on the same line.

Construction of the vessel could commence this summer and the commissioning of the vessel is targeted for the first half of 2024. Neoline had first targeted a 2021 launch for its ships, something it then put back to 2023 before this latest delay announcement.

The company has also secured transport commitments from carmaker Renault and tire manufacturer Michelin among others.