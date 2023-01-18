Longship books four eco newbuilds in Turkey

Dutch shortsea operator Longship has ordered four “ultra-low-emission” 8,600 dtw general cargo vessels at Atlas Shipyard in Turkey.

The Groningen-based firm said it had developed an innovative ship design together with fellow naval architect Ankerbeer that features a diesel-electric propulsion system that generates a reduction in consumption of about 45% compared to the currently dominant ship types of similar size.

The ships will have an optimised design for the transport of biomass solid fuels. They will feature one fully box-shaped hold with an 81.9 m clear hatch opening suited for breakbulk and project cargoes and be able to sail in open-top condition. The hybrid propulsion system powering two azimuth thrusters with low rpm can be retrofitted to run on alternative fuels, Longship said.

The first unit will deliver in spring 2024 and hold the ‘Prepared for Methanol C’ class notation. No price has been revealed.

“It is our corporate goal to substantially cut emissions and carbon intensity as an industrial carrier when providing bespoke logistical solutions to our clients,” stated Longship CEO Øyvind Sivertsen, adding that with these units the company will meet requirements well before they become mandatory to the shipping industry.