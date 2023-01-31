Looming Russian products ban has analysts divided

Sunday marks the start of the European Union’s ban on Russian refined product imports, two months on from a similar crude ban. Experts are unsure whether the incoming measures will prove a significant bonus for product tanker owners.

As with the crude ban, a price cap will come into play with the European Commission proposing a $100 a barrel cap on Russian premium oil products, and a $45 a barrel on discounted products.

The looming ban has prompted a buying binge by Russian-linked companies in recent weeks, sourcing any available vintage tonnage at heavily inflated prices.

Despite some extraordinary sums being paid for vintage clean tonnage of late, and expectations that these units will be used to lift Russian clean products, according to analysis by BRS the clean shadow tanker fleet remains too small to carry Russia’s near-2m barrels per day of clean product exports.

As Russia diversifies its product exports away from the EU, so voyages will become longer meaning Russia will require more tonnage.

“Considering the size of the suitable shadow tanker fleet, this suggests that Russian clean product exports will fall sharply from today’s levels,” BRS predicted in its latest weekly tanker report.

Analysts at Braemar believe Russian refining margins will weaken after the February 5 deadline kicks in, likely leading to a cut in clean product exports by as much as 25%. As a result, average round voyage times for the global product tanker fleet will stay roughly at today’s levels of around 30 days.

Other experts are more bullish about prospects for product tanker owners from Sunday onwards. Among the most optimistic has been Pareto Securities (see chart below).

On the back of a warmer European winter product tanker rates have started 2023 in tepid form.

“While the warmer temperatures have allowed for a build-up of product stockpiles, providing some relief for European buyers, the impact of longer-haul cargoes to replace Russian imports (which have accelerated over the past two months) is expected to lead to a tighter market,” Jefferies noted in a recent report.