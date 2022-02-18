Lorentzen ditches Stemoco branding

One of Norway’s most famous shipbrokers is returning to its roots with a rebrand.

Lorentzen & Stemoco, a name created via a merger in the 1990s, is now Lorentzen & Co, resurrecting a name that stretches back more than a century.

In December 1919, the shipbroker company Lorentzen & Co was established by the four sons of captain and shipowner Johannes Lorentzen. Over the next five years, the brothers expanded the business into shipowning and eventually dry cargo ship operations. The shipbroking company was divided into Lorentzen Chartering and F H Lorentzen & Sons in 1959. Lorentzen Chartering was managed by Jørgen Lorentzen, Otto Grieg Tidemand and James Stove Lorentzen. The company was merged with Stemoco in the mid-1990s and the name changed to Lorentzen & Stemoco. In 2013, the Tidemand family bought out the other shareholders of the company.

Today the company is owned by fourth generation descendants of Jørgen Lorentzen, represented by Caroline and Kristin Tidemand.

“Over the past years, new teams of young brokers have been recruited, the management has changed, and the company is venturing into new business areas as international shipping and energy markets are developing,” commented Christian Andersen, chair of the board.