Dry CargoEurope

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs offloads 13 bulkers

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 29, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Louis Dreyfus Armateurs

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is selling its fleet of handysize and supramax bulk carriers for an undisclosed sum.

The French family-owned shipowner and its partners, Groupe Roullier and Peugeot Invest are offloading 13 ships to institutional investors advised by JP Morgan and MUR Shipping.

LDA said the ships would be gradually delivered to their future owner in the coming weeks.

MUR is the shipping division of Amsterdam-based Macsteel International, the steel trading division of the Macsteel Group.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 29, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button