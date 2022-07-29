Louis Dreyfus Armateurs offloads 13 bulkers

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is selling its fleet of handysize and supramax bulk carriers for an undisclosed sum.

The French family-owned shipowner and its partners, Groupe Roullier and Peugeot Invest are offloading 13 ships to institutional investors advised by JP Morgan and MUR Shipping.

LDA said the ships would be gradually delivered to their future owner in the coming weeks.

MUR is the shipping division of Amsterdam-based Macsteel International, the steel trading division of the Macsteel Group.