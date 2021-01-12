Louis Dreyfus Armateurs scores another CTV contract for Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) and its partner Tidal Transit have been awarded a contract by EDF Renewables and Enbridge to supply a crew transfer vessel (CTV) to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm.

The vessel will be designed by Mauric, built at French shipyard OCEA, and sail under the French flag. LD Tide, a joint venture between LDA and Tidal Transit, will operate the CTV for the transfer of maintenance technicians to the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm.

This vessel will be the third vessel operated by LD Tide on the future Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm. LDA says the supply of CTVs to the Saint-Nazaire wind farm confirms the group’s position as a major player in the sector.

“After a first contract signed with GE at the end of 2020 for two CTVs, we are particularly proud to sign a second contract for a project led by EDF Renewables and Enbridge, two leading companies in renewable energies,” said Kamil Beffa, Deputy CEO of LDA.

Construction of the CTV will start in 2021, with commissioning scheduled for 2022.

LDA subsidiary Louis Dreyfus TravOcean sealed a contract in 2019 for the supply, installation and protection of inter-array power cables for the Saint-Nazaire project.