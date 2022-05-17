Louis Dreyfus Armateurs signs up for sail technology

France’s Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has decided to equip one of its vessels with three suction sails created by Spain’s bound4blue.

The installation of the so-called eSails will take place next year and comes after the two companies have held discussions for the past three years. For bound4blue the contract is a breakthrough in terms of scaling up in ship size.

Financing for the ship renovation comes with the support of the European Innovation Council (EIC) Acceleration Program.