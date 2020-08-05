Louis Dreyfus sells handymax

French shipping and chartering powerhouse Louis Dreyfus has completed a rare ship sale, selling a three-year-old handymax, the 43,400 dwt La Venture for around $16m.

The Qingshan-built ship was originally ordered for $24m by Blue Wall Shipping. European shipping database Equasis shows Louis Dreyfus took ownership of the bulker in 2017.

This week brokers link Mexico and PacNav as takers of the ship. Kuok Group’s PCL has PacNav as a member company within the group. PCL has diverse interests in the Mexican and Latin American shipping scene, operating terminals and silos, besides being an active operator of vessels working in the US gulf, Mexico and Latin America.