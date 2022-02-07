Louisiana’s climate plan recommends target of 5 GW of installed offshore wind capacity by 2035

Louisiana’s Climate Initiatives Task Force has issued the state’s climate action plan, a suite of recommendations to lead Louisiana to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The plan includes strategies and actions to lower GHG emissions statewide in sectors such as energy, manufacturing and maritime transportation.

One of the report’s recommended actions for the state is to “strategically plan for the development of offshore wind power” with a goal to generate 5 GW of offshore wind power by 2035.

“This goal requires strategic collaboration across Louisiana state agencies and the federal government, transmission planning agencies, energy regulators, utilities, and the private sector to take additional steps to advance the development of offshore wind power generation,” says the task force. “To spur large-scale, responsible development of this energy resource, efforts should prioritize early and repeated stakeholder outreach, strategic planning for anticipated transmission and workforce needs, and improving the understanding of potential environmental and social impacts and opportunities to avoid, address, or capitalize on them.”