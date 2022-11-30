L&T secures contracts worth up to $306m

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, has secured two significant offshore contracts estimated as worth between Rs 1,000 and 2,500 crore ($122.5m and $306.3m)

The deals include India’s first contract for decommissioning of offshore facilities for British Gas Exploration and Production, part of Shell. The contract scope of work involves engineering, preparation, removal and transportation of five offshore wellhead platforms and associated facilities at the Tapti field, off India’s west coast, which is being operated by the joint venture of BGEPL, ONGC, and RIL.

The business has also secured an order from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for balance works of the pipeline replacement project-VI project (PRP-VI). The scope involves laying some 42 km of subsea pipelines and associated subsea works across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.

“These order awards are testimony to L&T’s execution excellence spanning across the entire hydrocarbon value chain and reinforce its leadership position as a one-stop solution provider,” the Indian engineering and fabrication giant said in a regulatory filing.