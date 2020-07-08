EuropeGreater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Ludwig Mowinckels orders up to four suezmaxes at New Times

Norwegian owner Ludwig Mowinckels has placed an order at China’s New Times Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 158,000 dwt suezmax tankers.

According to multiple shipbroking houses, including Intermodal and Seasure Shipbroking, the newbuild contract includes firm orders for two vessels and options for another two. 

The price for each vessel is $52.1m and delivery is scheduled in 2022.

Bergen-based Ludwig Mowinckels currently operates two bulkers and one tanker in its fleet.

