Lunde’s fintech platform gets an upgrade

Dagfinn Lunde-led eShipfinance.com has unveiled an upgrade to the pioneering disruptive capital provider.

The maritime fintech firm now caters for multi-vessel projects and flexible loan structures.

“I am happy to see the increased interest in our eShipfinance.com platform. The new V2 will give shipowners and investors even more possibilities as it now also caters to multiple ships financing,” said Lunde, the chair of the company which was founded four years ago.

To date, deals worth more than $70m have been closed through the platform and advisory engagements worth $90m have been undertaken with a current deal pipeline described yesterday by officials at the company as “promising”.