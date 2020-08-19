Lundin Energy appoints new CEO

Swedish oil and gas company Lundin Energy has appointed Nick Walker as president and CEO following Alex Schneiter’s decision to step down from the position.

The new appointment will become effective from January 1, 2021.

Walker has been chief operating officer of Lundin Energy since 2015 and has over 30 years in the industry including stints with BP, Talisman Energy and Africa Oil Corporation.

“The Board and I very much look forward to working with Nick in his new capacity as CEO with his expert knowledge, not only of our assets but the offshore oil and gas industry as a whole. He is the ideal leader to take the Company into the next, exciting phase of our organic growth story and retain our position as best in class,” said Ian Lundin, chairman of Lundin Energy.