Lundin explores wave energy to power oil and gas platforms

Oil and gas firm Lundin Energy Norway is working with Swedish wave energy tech developer Ocean Harvesting Technologies on decarbonising extraction and production activities.

The companies have launched a new R&D study on how installation of wave energy converters could potentially provide clean, stable and cost-effective electricity to an offshore oil and gas platform.

The one-year project will run until February 2022 and should provide data on how to electrify major offshore operations with wave power, as well as setting both Ocean Harvesting Technologies and Lundin Energy Norway at the forefront of decarbonisation of oil and gas production.

Kristin Færøvik, managing director of Lundin Energy Norway, said: ”Our assets are already highly efficient and low-carbon. However, the challenges to the wider sector in decarbonising production can be significant, especially offshore.”

Mikael Sidenmark, CEO at Ocean Harvesting Technologies, commented: “This case study, aiming to develop a specification and system design for a wave power installation at an oil and gas platform, will provide valuable input for Ocean Harvesting Technologies in better understanding the requirements for such an installation. The project will guide us through the early validation stages of our commercialisation.”

Lundin, who earlier this week claimed the world’s first ever certified carbon neutrally produced oil delivery, made an equity investment into Ocean Harvesting Technologies last year.