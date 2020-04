Aframax specialist Lundqvist Rederierna has returned to Sumitomo Heavy Industries in Japan. Brokers report the Finnish owner has ordered another 112,000 dwt aframax tanker at the yard. The ship will deliver in early 2022. No price has been reported.

Last year the Scandinavian owner sold two of its oldest aframaxes. European shipping database lists 10 tankers in the current Lundqvist fleet.