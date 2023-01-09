M3 Marine taps Mark Colbridge to head up brokerage division

Singapore-based offshore shipbroking and marine consultancy M3 Marine has brought in Mark Colbridge from compatriot consultancy C4Energy to head up the company’s brokerage division.

Colbridge joins M3 with over 20 years of experience in the subsea sector having previously held management positions with Acteon, TS Marine, DOF and more recently headed up Swire Seabed prior to the group’s exit from offshore.

Mike Meade, the CEO of the M3 Marine Group, stated: “I have known, admired and respected Mark’s work and contribution to the offshore industry over many years and witnessed the immediate impact Mark had in the market when he set up C4 after leaving Swire two years ago. I know with the support of the M3 ‘backbone’ Mark will thrive moving forwards.”

Commenting on joining M3, Mark Colbridge, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Mike and his team. Having known Mike for many years, I have huge respect for what he has achieved for this industry and admire his breadth of knowledge. This will be a strong collaborative relationship, well-placed to take on growing offshore activity as our global energy demand increases.”