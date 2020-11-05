Machine learning tackles fuel consumption

i4 Insight, a Lloyd’s Register company that provides a single point of access for multiple data streams and applications, is partnering with GreenSteam, a firm focused on vessel-based machine learning for hull and improved vessel performance. The i4 Insight Platform allows shipowners, operators and charterers to access insights on performance and fuel consumption across all ships in their fleet. The addition of GreenSteam’s advanced machine learning technology means that platform users will have a more accurate picture of the leading contributors to excessive fuel consumption as well as access to actionable recommendations on how to optimise fleet performance. Machine learning is essential to help make sense of complex factors impacting vessel performance to help ensure operational efficiency

“Given the sheer volume of performance data available, machine learning is essential to help make sense of complex factors impacting vessel performance to help ensure operational efficiency,” a press release from Lloyd’s Register stated.

GreenSteam was one of the first companies to apply machine learning to vessel performance data and its system can analyse data from thousands of vessels, continually learning, adapting and updating what it knows about each vessel.

Shaun Gray, executive chairman of GreenSteam, commented: “An in-depth, data-driven approach to understanding and acting on fuel consumption has never been more necessary for the industry. GreenSteam’s machine learning technology uses real ship performance data to provide owners and operators with actionable advice. Unlike traditional analytic approaches that fail to use and model 90% of performance data, by using machine learning, GreenSteam includes all ship performance data in its models to deliver insights other standard methodologies just cannot see.”