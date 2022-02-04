Macquarie’s GIG joins Agder Energi for Norwegian floater bid

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and Norwegian power utility Agder Energi have formed a partnership to bid for a floating offshore wind project at Utsira Nord, in the Norwegian North Sea.

The 1.5 GW Utsira Nord is one of two areas the Norwegian government opened to licensing applications for offshore wind development. With deep waters, proximity to industrial energy users, and strong wind conditions the Utsira Nord area is suitable for floating offshore wind development.

The partners said they aim to help Norway achieve their 2050 net zero target, foster growth in the Norwegian offshore wind supply chain, drive innovation in energy markets, and support high-skilled local job opportunities.

GIG has 15 GW of offshore wind capacity under development. One of the world’s leading green investors is already working with Agder Energi, Norway’s fourth largest producer of renewable hydroelectric power, and Eni and HitecVision backed Vårgrønn, to win development rights in the Norwegian Sørlige Nordsjø II area, the second area of up to 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity.