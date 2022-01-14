AsiaContainersOperations

Madrid Bridge to head to Charleston to discharge damaged containers

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has provided an update on the box loss accident onboard chartered vessel Madrid Bridge a week ago in the Atlantic.

The ship is now diverting to Charleston instead of New York with ONE suggesting approximately 60 containers were lost overboard, and a further 80 units were damaged.

At Charleston, ONE will carry out a detailed assessment of the vessel condition and discharge the affected containers.

On November 30 2020, a stack collapse onboard another ONE-operated ship, the ONE Apus, resulted in a massive series of insurance claims.

Container shipping has been battling a series of container stack collapses over the past couple of winters.

Insurer Allianz stated in a report last year that the spike in lost containers at sea experienced in 2020 and 2021 was down to the prevalence of ever larger vessels, more extreme weather, a surge in freight rates and misdeclared cargo weights.

“There are growing questions about how containers are secured on board ships,” Allianz warned.

