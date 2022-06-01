Mads Peter Zacho to take the helm at Navigator

New York-listed LPG carrier specialist Navigator Holdings, has appointed Mads Peter Zacho as its new chief executive officer, effective September 1, 2022.

Zacho has worked in shipping for almost 20 years, most recently as the head of industry transition at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, since November 2020. From November 2016 to August 2020, he was CEO for J. Lauritzen and was also CFO for TORM and Svitzer.

“Mads has considerable industry and corporate experience and will be well placed to lead Navigator through its next exciting period of growth,” said Dag von Appen, Navigator’s non-executive chairman.

Navigator owns and operates the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. Its fleet consists of 53 vessels, 21 of which are ethylene and ethane capable.

“With strong client relationships and a large, modern fleet, Navigator has unique potential to shape the future of the gas infrastructure industry and lead the way to a truly sustainable tomorrow,” added Navigator’s incoming CEO.