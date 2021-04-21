Maersk Drilling hybrid rig awarded more work with Aker BP

Denmark’s Maersk Drilling has secured an additional one-well contract with Aker BP for the 2015-built jackup rig Maersk Integrator.

The firm $9.6m contract is in direct continuation of the rig’s previously announced work scope, and will see the Maersk Integrator drill an exploration well for Aker BP offshore Norway.

The work should commence in December 2021, with an estimated duration of 36 days.

The ultra-harsh environment jackup rig recently completed a series of upgrades to convert it to a hybrid, low-emission rig.

According to Maerks Drilling, in the first month of operations featuring identical upgrades, the sister rig Maersk Intrepid registered a very promising initial data point of reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by approximately 25% compared to the rig’s average baseline, along with NOx emissions reductions of approximately 95%.

Maersk Integrator is contracted under the terms of the frame agreement that Maersk Drilling and Aker BP entered into in 2017 as part of the Aker BP Jack-up Alliance which also includes Halliburton. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms with incentive arrangement for all parties, based on actual delivery and performance.