Maersk and MSC gear up for Abidjan terminal launch

Final preparations are underway for the operational and commercial launch of the Cote d’Ivoire container terminal (CIT) in the Port of Abidjan next month.

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s 2,096 teu Safmarine Cameroun recently made its first call at the terminal, operated by a joint venture between Maersk’s APM Terminals and Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC)’s Bolloré Ports.

The test call follows the successful testing of the terminal’s equipment earlier this month, which also included the first test port call by the 1,879 teu MSC Floriana.

“The test call went extremely well and we are positively encouraged for the terminal to get into full operation in November – meeting our expectations and needs for efficient, safe and convenient operations for our vessels calling Abidjan,” said Amdi Krogh, head of operations for Africa.

CIT is Abidjan’s second container terminal and is said to hold a central place in the subregional trade. Bolloré, acquired earlier this year by MSC, and APM Terminals invested more than $400m in its development. It will be labeled as a “green terminal” by Bureau Veritas and be capable of handling more than 1.5m teu per year, accommodating vessels with a draught of 16 m along its 1,100 m of quays. 450 direct jobs will be secured, and thousands of indirect jobs. At the end of the 20-year concession, the assets will be returned to Port Autonome d’Abidjan.



“We are pleased to have been able to successfully carry out the various tests of our entire operational system, both on the equipment and on the activities of our teams. This performance gives us complete confidence in the implementation of our operational system and also reassures us about the ability of our teams to welcome and handle all ships that will call at our quay ,” remarked Koen De Backker, managing director of CIT.