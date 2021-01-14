Maersk and The Ocean Cleanup extend partnership

Dutch environmental organisation The Ocean Cleanup and AP Moller-Maersk have extended their relationship by three more years.

The organisation’s mission is to develop advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic. Its ultimate goal is reaching a 90% reduction of floating ocean plastic by 2040.

In addition to Maersk Supply Services providing marine offshore support to rid the oceans of plastic, Maersk will also give to the Dutch non-profit organisation supply chain management services for both ocean and river clean up systems.

“As a responsible maritime operator, we are committed to ensuring that the oceans can remain a healthy environment for generations to come. We are therefore very pleased to not just prolong but broaden the partnership agreement initiated back in 2018,” said Mette Refshauge VP, corporate communications & sustainability of Maersk.

As part of the partnership agreement, Maersk will also assist The Ocean Cleanup in deploying scientific sensor technology aboard Maersk’s own fleet to map plastic floating in the oceans and help the organisation have a better understanding of the severity of the problem they are working to solve.

“Maersk’s support over the last three years has been invaluable to furthering our mission. We are grateful to not only renew this partnership, but to strengthen it with their end-to-end logistics service. This contribution to our mission will not only help us clean more plastic from the ocean, but it will help us to effectively deploy more Interceptors river cleaning systems, and develop our next products made of certified plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch,” said Lonneke Holierhoek, director of science & operations at The Ocean Cleanup.