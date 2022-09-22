Maersk backs US Clean Shipping Act

Danish liner giant A.P. Moller – Maersk is backing the proposed legislation in the US that seeks to zero out pollution from all ocean shipping companies that do business with the United States.

The bill, known as the Clean Shipping Act of 2022, was introduced in July 2022 by two California members of Congress representing the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, which together comprise the busiest container port complex in the Western Hemisphere.

Congressman Alan Lowenthal, who represents the Port of Long Beach, along with co-sponsor congresswoman Nanette Barragán, has proposed “to clean up the shipping industry”, protect the health of port communities, address environmental injustice, and provide solutions to the climate crisis.

The bill sets carbon intensity standards for fuels used by ships, starting with 20% carbon dioxide-equivalent reductions in 2027 relative to the 2024 emissions baseline and also sets requirements to eliminate in-port ship emissions by 2030. The standards would get stricter, moving to 45% from 2030, and up to 100% from 2040.

“Now is the time for action and we urge the United States Congress to pass this legislation to achieve a 45% decrease on carbon dioxide equivalent reductions by 2030,” said Doug MorganteA.P. Møller-Maersk’s vice president of US government relations. “The most significant challenge is the availability and cost competitiveness of the green fuels necessary to reach our targets. It is fundamental that leading governments, such as the US, and industry work together to accomplish long-term solutions.”

“In order to demonstrate and accelerate the transition, clear signals from leading nations such as the US and regions such as the EU are needed, even if such measures are inherently regional in their reach,” noted Soren Skou, the CEO of Maersk.

Congressman Lowenthal welcomed Maersk’s support by saying: “I applaud Maersk for taking this stand and acknowledging we are facing a tipping point in the climate crisis.”No emission sources can go overlooked. My Clean Shipping Act is the right policy for the future of our planet, for the health of our communities, and ultimately for the resiliency of goods movement.”

The proposed legislation would be an amendment to the US Clear Air Act administered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA would retain regulatory discretion to ensure the continued success of the ocean freight system through the transition while achieving the greatest possible carbon reductions, and it would apply to all ships over 400 gross tons.

“A clear market signal must be sent to industry that zero-emissions shipping must replace fossil fuels, and we call on other carriers to follow Maersk’s lead,” remarked Antonio Santos, Federal climate policy director at Pacific Environment.

Along the coast of North America, pressure is growing to take action on polluting ships. British Columbia municipalities are pushing the province to urge the federal government to address pollution produced by exhaust cleaning systems, commonly known as scrubbers, on cargo and cruise ships.