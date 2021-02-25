Maersk behind seven ship deal with Global Ship Lease

Denmark’s Maersk Line has emerged as the charterer behind a deal which saw Global Ship Lease (GSL) purchase seven 6,000 teu post-panamax containerships.

Earlier in the month, GSL announced the $116m acquisition of seven ships which will be chartered out for a period of three years, with two one-year extension options.

VesselsValue data shows the ships to be the ER Berlin, ER Canada, ER Felixstowe, ER France, ER Kobe, ER London and ER Los Angeles. The website indicates that Maersk may have moved to buy the vessels late last year, before this latest deal which saw GSL acquire them.

Maersk confirmed to Splash that they are the charterer for the vessels, and said they will be used to optimise the company’s current charter capacity.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery to GSL during the second and third quarters of 2021, and will be renamed GSL Arcadia, GSL Dorothea, GSL Maria, GSL Melita, GSL MYNY, GSL Tegea and GSL Violetta.