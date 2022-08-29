Maersk bets on Malaysia with logistics tie-up

A.P. Moller-Maersk has teamed up with the Malaysia government, signing an MOU with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) to drive high-quality investments into Malaysia as a regional logistics hub.

Both parties have committed to working together to attract high-tech and high impact investments in sectors including automotive, electrical and electronics, machinery and equipment, medical devices, aerospace, renewable energy, and consumer technology. They will also work together to build a mutually beneficial eco-system in focus markets to maximize FDI opportunities into Malaysia.

Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, deputy CEO of investment promotion and facilitation at MIDA, commented: “Logistics is a cornerstone of Malaysia’s economy. By connecting suppliers to manufacturers, and consumers to businesses, we support the growth of various industries. I applaud Maersk for their continuous efforts in taking the lead on initiatives to uplift the logistics industry. The MOU with Maersk will bring in more targeted global investments into Malaysia through strategic and value-added engagement approach to multinational companies. By leveraging Maersk’s capabilities in integrated logistics, we can transform Malaysia into a regional logistics hub in ASEAN, further boosting infrastructure development and free trade.”

Rupesh Jain, MD of Maersk – Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, added: “As our customers are reconfiguring their supply chains to make them more agile, resilient & sustainable, Maersk is constantly growing our logistics footprints globally to support this transformation for our customers. With the ambition to provide truly integrated logistics to our customers, this collaboration with MIDA allows us to leverage our strengths and combine with Malaysia’s geographical advantage to mount solutions in the region.”

Maersk Malaysia commenced operations in 1975 and currently employs more than 300 staff across 12 locations.