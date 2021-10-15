Maersk brings home the bacon with latest Danish logistics contract

Maersk has signed a global end-to-end logistics agreement with pork producer Danish Crown.

The three-year end-to-end agreement covers all Danish Crown’s business units, delivering solutions on ocean services, inland logistics and cold chain logistics.

Danish Crown is one of the world’s largest exporters and the number one supplier of pork in Europe. The Danish Crown Group is also the largest meat-processing company in Europe, and Danish Crown Beef is a key player in the European beef market, while the groups trading company ESS-FOOD sells and distributes fresh and frozen foods worldwide. The agreement finally includes DAT-Schaub, which is a global market leader in casings for sausage production across the world.