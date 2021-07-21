Maersk Broker and McKinsey join forces on shipping decarbonisation schemes

Maersk Broker Advisory Services, part of Maersk Broker, and McKinsey & Company have partnered up to assist shipowners and operators in defining their decarbonisation strategies.

The aim of the collaboration is knowledge sharing, mutual access to relevant data, and the development and launch of an AI-based optimisation model that provides a roadmap for cost-effective decarbonisation of entire fleets.

The partnership is built on proprietary research by both companies on the total cost of ownership and carbon abatement implications of ship efficiency levers and alternative fuels like e-ammonia, e-methanol, bio-methanol, bio-LNG, biodiesel, and others.

“We believe that the strategic partnership accelerates the process of successfully decarbonising the shipping industry. Maersk Broker Advisory Services and McKinsey & Company have an interest in using our resources to help the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey, and we believe that our combined knowledge will permit our clients to take better and well-informed investment decisions,” said Jesper Bo Hansen, managing director of Maersk Broker Advisory Services.

“There is a lot of noise in the public domain about different decarbonisation options, and our AI-based optimisation modelling will help shipowners and operators find the signal amidst the noise for their specific fleet and operating requirements,” stated Matt Stone, partner at McKinsey & Company.