Maersk Broker appoints head of offshore and renewables

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 6, 2023
Nicolaj Støvlbæk has joined Maersk Broker as head of offshore and renewables. 

Støvlbæk worked at Noble Corporation last year briefly in a career that has largely been associated with Maersk, including the company’s drilling and OSV divisions as well as at Maersk Line. 

“I have no doubt that the OSV market is entering a time of increased demand and tighter supply which will result in increased activity, both from a chartering and sale and purchase perspective. In addition to a stable oil price, the expected increase in activity in the OSV market is further supported by the surge in rig activity which includes recent examples of stacked rigs being reactivated,” Støvlbæk commented.  

