Maersk-chartered ship spills boxes in the North Pacific

A Maersk-chartered ship lost an unspecified number of containers during stormy conditions on a Pacific voyage to the US on Monday.

The 4,506 teu Dryos, on charter from Costamare, ran into difficulties to the south of Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula. It has since continued on its voyage as planned to Seattle where it is due arrive on Sunday.

The North Pacific has been the scene of many box spills over the past couple of years resulting in insurance claims to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

