Maersk completes acquisition of Martin Bencher Group

A.P. Moller – Maersk has completed its $61m acquisition of Martin Bencher Group, a Danish project logistics firm.

Martin Bencher was founded in 1997 and is an asset-light logistics provider with around 170 employees that specialises in project logistics.

“With the addition of Martin Bencher, we are strengthening our ability to offer project logistics services to our global clients while providing a more comprehensive offering to a wide array of industries. As such, Martin Bencher really is an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy,” said Karsten Kildahl, regional managing director in Europe of Maersk.