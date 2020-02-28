Home Sector Offshore Maersk Decom awarded Tullow Oil plugging and abandonment contract February 28th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Decom, created in April 2018 as a joint venture between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Services, has been awarded its first end-to-end plugging and abandonment deal under a single contract.

The contract is for Tullow Oil’s Banda and Tiof fields, and includes project management, engineering and planning with the execution of plug and abandonment of seven legacy exploration and appraisal wells, as well as the removal and disposal of subsea equipment.

“By delivering the entire scope under one overarching contract, we can optimise the project every step of the way. We believe bundled projects and campaigns are the way of the future for the industry. As a dedicated decommissioning company, we are proud to have been able to achieve this milestone together with Tullow,” says Lars Banke, chief executive officer of Maersk Decom.

Maersk Decom will provide all personnel, assets and equipment required for the project, including a drilling unit and offshore support vessels. Planning and engineering will commence immediately.