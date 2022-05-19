Maersk Decom to close its doors

Maersk Decom, created in April 2018 as a joint venture between Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Services, will close down following the transfer of responsibility for the Mauritania decommissioning project it secured in 2020 with Tullow Oil.

Earlier this week, Petrofac announced it had been selected by Tullow to take over subsea well decommissioning scope from Maersk Decom on Banda and Tiof fields offshore Mauritania.

The contract, with a potential total value of more than $60m, involves the project management, engineering, planning, and plugging and abandonment of seven subsea wells, with the offshore scope running from Q4 2022 through Q1 2023.

Maersk Decom said the transfer became effective in April this year and that the company has no further commitments. The company added that going forward, Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service will continue to pursue decommissioning work scopes within each of the companies’ spheres of operations. The Maersk Decom website and social media channels will close down effective June 1.