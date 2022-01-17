EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling adds to rig fleet backlog with Aker BP swap deal

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 17, 2022
0 4 1 minute read
Maersk Drilling

Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have agreed to a rig swap whereby the 2009-built jackup Maersk Reacher is to be replaced by six years younger low-emission jackup Maersk Integrator offshore Norway.

The deal will take effect at the end of February or early March this year and see the 2015-built rig reactivated for well intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The Maersk Integrator is currently warm-stacked in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger, Norway after completing a drilling campaign for Aker BP in November 2021.

The previously announced Maersk Reacher work scope will be transferred on to the Maersk Integrator with an added scope estimated to last eight months, keeping the rig employed until January 2023. The contract swap will add around $29m to Maersk Drilling’s revenue backlog.

“Aker BP’s commitment to this rig swap arrangement and contract for Maersk Integrator means we expect a further increase in efficiency for the intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The contract is another testament to the joint team’s ability to find a win-win solution in the current market conditions,” said Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP drilling & wells in Aker BP.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 17, 2022
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button