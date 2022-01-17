Maersk Drilling adds to rig fleet backlog with Aker BP swap deal

Maersk Drilling and Aker BP have agreed to a rig swap whereby the 2009-built jackup Maersk Reacher is to be replaced by six years younger low-emission jackup Maersk Integrator offshore Norway.

The deal will take effect at the end of February or early March this year and see the 2015-built rig reactivated for well intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The Maersk Integrator is currently warm-stacked in Åmøyfjorden outside Stavanger, Norway after completing a drilling campaign for Aker BP in November 2021.

The previously announced Maersk Reacher work scope will be transferred on to the Maersk Integrator with an added scope estimated to last eight months, keeping the rig employed until January 2023. The contract swap will add around $29m to Maersk Drilling’s revenue backlog.

“Aker BP’s commitment to this rig swap arrangement and contract for Maersk Integrator means we expect a further increase in efficiency for the intervention and stimulation activities at the Valhall and Hod fields. The contract is another testament to the joint team’s ability to find a win-win solution in the current market conditions,” said Tommy Sigmundstad, SVP drilling & wells in Aker BP.