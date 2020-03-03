Home Sector Offshore Maersk Drilling awarded $3.8m contract offshore Egypt March 4th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a one-well contract for 2009-built semi-submersible rig Maersk Discoverer offshore Egypt.

The contract is set to commence this month in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract with Edison E&P. It has an estimated duration of 21 days, and is worth around $3.8m.

“We’re pleased to add this additional well which firms up Maersk Discoverer’s schedule for 2020, meaning that the rig will have no idle time before moving to the Caribbean later this year,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.

Following the completion of the contract, Maersk Discoverer will perform a special periodic survey, and then head to Trinidad and Tobago for a contract with BP.