Maersk Drilling awarded jackup extension by Shell

Maersk Drilling has announced that its customer Brunei Shell Petroleum has exercised the contract extension option for the jackup rig Maersk Convincer for operations offshore Brunei Darussalam.

The contract extension has an expected duration of 602 days and will commence in May 2021 in direct continuation of the rig’s current work scope. It has a firm contract value of around $47m.

“We’re delighted to firm up this long-term extension for Maersk Convincer which is a confirmation of the strong and productive collaboration that has been established between the customer and the rig team. The rig has again and again delivered brilliant operational excellence for BSP, including a strong focus on safety and successful efforts to reduce fuel consumption and thereby limit the rig’s carbon footprint. We look forward to continuing this outstanding partnership,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.