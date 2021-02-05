EuropeOffshore

Maersk Drilling awarded long-term drillship contract by Tullow Oil

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 5, 2021
Maersk Drilling has received a conditional letter of award from Tullow Ghana for 2014-built drillship Maersk Venturer.

The contract will commence in the second quarter of 2021, and will utilise the drillship at the TEN and Jubilee fields offshore Ghana for a period of four years.

The value of the contract is around $370m, excluding the value of additional services and performance bonuses.

Jørn Madsen, CEO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re delighted to get this opportunity to secure a long-term contract for Maersk Venturer, as Tullow once again shows confidence in Maersk Drilling’s ability to deliver stable and highly efficient operations to their major development projects in Ghana. This also means that we will be able to continue our work with the Ghanaian community and local suppliers who have previously contributed to our West African operations.”

The final contract is conditional upon regulatory conditions being met.

