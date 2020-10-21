Maersk Drilling awarded new drillship contract in Angola by Total

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a three-well contract by Total E&P Angola utilising 2014-built drillship Maersk Voyager .

The vessel will be employed to drill development wells in Angola’s Block 17, with an estimated duration of 140 days.

Maersk Voyager has been on contract to Total in Angola since January, and this new deal sees it contracted until the second quarter of 2021. The value of this latest contract is around $30m, including integrated drilling services.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We are delighted to add three more wells to Maersk Voyager’s work scope in Angola where our operations were re-started in late August following a suspension period due to the restrictions imposed to combat the global pandemic. We’re happy to go back to work in collaboration with the local partners we have engaged to support the campaign.