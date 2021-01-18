Maersk Drilling awarded Suriname contracts by Total

Maersk Drilling has been awarded contracts for its drillship Maersk Valiant and semi-submersible rig Maersk Developer from Total E&P for an exploration and appraisal project in Suriname.

The two units will be employed for an estimated combined total duration of 500 days, with commencement scheduled in January and March respectively. The total value of the firm contracts is around $100m.

“We’re thrilled to firm up these contracts, adding further to our long-standing relationship with Total for whom we have a great track record from our collaboration on a number of deepwater exploration projects. We’re happy to add to our presence in the exciting Suriname-Guyana basin and will be able to leverage the fact that Maersk Developer is already operating offshore Suriname to quickly start up operations including provision of a range of integrated services to maximise efficiency,” said COO Morten Kelstrup of Maersk Drilling.