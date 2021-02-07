Maersk Drilling awarded two-well jackup contract by Aker BP

Maersk Drilling has secured a two-well contract with Aker BP for 2015-built jackup rig Maersk Integrator .

The rig will finishing a contract with OWM, and then head to Aker BP’s Ivar Aasen with commencement scheduled for the third quarter of 2021. Estimated duration is 73 days and contract value is around $19.5m excluding integrated services provided and potential performance bonuses.

Maersk Integrator is currently completing a series of upgrades to turn it into a hybrid low-emission rig.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “It’s great to add another two wells which shores up Maersk Integrator’s drilling programmes for all of 2021. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Aker BP and Halliburton in order to add to the efficiency gains realised by our alliance. This in itself lowers the CO2 emissions associated with drilling, and the low-emission upgrades will contribute further to delivering on our target of reducing the CO2 intensity from rig operations.”