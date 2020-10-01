Maersk Drilling awarded two-well jackup contract by Dana Petroleum

Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Dana Petroleum Netherlands to drill two development wells as part of Project Unity in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The contract is scheduled to commence in the second quarter of 2021, and will utilise one one of Maersk Drilling’s harsh-environment jackup rigs although a specific rig has yet to be assigned. The contract has an estimated duration of 121 days, and is valued at around $12.1m.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We’re happy to add further to our relationship with Dana by drilling these two wells for the Unity gas development project. Operations in the Dutch North Sea come with a strict focus on protecting the environment, and we fully support this as part of our ambition of providing responsible drilling.”

Maersk Drilling and Dana Petroleum Denmark have also agreed to defer a previously announced one-well contract in the Danish sector. The contract was supposed to commence in May 2020, and a new date of commencement has yet to be determined. Maersk Drilling expects to receive a deferral fee due to the change.