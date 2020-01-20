Home Sector Offshore Maersk Drilling awarded two-well jackup extension by Aker BP January 21st, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a two-well contract extension, with a further one-well option, from Aker BP for 2015-built jackup rig Maersk Integrator .

The jackup will move to the Ivar Aasen field, offshore Norway, to drill two wells commencing October 2020. Estimated duration is 93 days and value of the contract is around $25.5m.

Maersk Integrator is contracted under the terms of an alliance agreement with Aker BP and Halliburton in 2017. Contracts under the alliance are based on market-rate terms and include performance bonuses. The rig will be undergo a series of enhancements deigned to lower its emissions output before the contract commencement.

Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to firm up activities for Maersk Integrator in 2020 by continuing to work closely together with Aker BP in an alliance which is enabling new ways of working across the value chain. The alliance is enhancing efficiency through increased coordination and involvement, and we are starting to see the first tangible results of this. Higher efficiency in itself reduces the CO2 emissions associated with a drilling campaign, and this is further improved by the low-emission upgrades Maersk Integrator will receive before it begins working at Ivar Aasen.”