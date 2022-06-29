Maersk Drilling awarded UK jackup contract with Shell

Danish rig owner Maersk Drilling has secured a contract from Shell UK for its harsh-environment jackup Maersk Resilient .

The 2008-built unit will drill the Pensacola well in the UK sector of the North Sea, with commencement set for the second half of 2022.

The rig, which is currently operating for Nederlandse Aardolie Maatschappij (NAM) in the Dutch sector of the North Sea, should stay with Shell for around two months.

“This contract firms up Maersk Resilient’s drilling programme for most of 2022 and will allow the Resilient team to build even further on the excellent collaboration that was established with NAM and the Shell organisation during last year’s campaign at Galleon,” said Morten Kelstrup, COO of Maersk Drilling.

Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.